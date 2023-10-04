First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Update

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First American Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in First American Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.78%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

