Financial Survey: Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) and Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Patriot One Technologies and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Patriot One Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot One Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Duolingo 0 5 4 0 2.44

Duolingo has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.31%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Patriot One Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot One Technologies N/A N/A N/A Duolingo -7.06% -5.58% -4.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Patriot One Technologies and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.9% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Duolingo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patriot One Technologies and Duolingo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot One Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Duolingo $369.49 million 17.81 -$59.57 million ($0.79) -200.53

Patriot One Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duolingo.

Summary

Duolingo beats Patriot One Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot One Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Patriot One Technologies Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies. The Xtract segment develops and commercializes AI solutions. The company's products include PATSCAN VRS Video Recognition Software that combines digital cameras and artificial intelligence to automate the detection of visible weapon threats, fights, and health and safety issues; and PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Gateway, an autonomous detection system that detects threats on individuals carrying concealed guns, knives, or related threat objects into secured private or public spaces, and can be installed at schools, stadiums, concert halls, shopping centers, and other entryways into private, public, or secured buildings. It also develops PATSCAN Cognitive Microwave Radar (CMR), a system to detect concealed guns and knives utilizing microwave radar technology coupled with custom machine learning/AI software. The company was formerly known as Clear Mountain Resources Corp. and changed its name to Patriot One Technologies Inc. Patriot One Technologies Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.