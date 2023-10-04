Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $9.87

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.64. Evotec shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 7,451 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Evotec Stock Down 2.0 %

Evotec Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

