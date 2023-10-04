Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 6,674 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 712,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 518,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,111,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPTM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. 39,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.