Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. 34,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

