Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 138,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

