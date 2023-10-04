Evensky & Katz LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 406,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 121,936 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 670,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after buying an additional 117,870 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,307,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 305,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 102,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 53,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,464. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

