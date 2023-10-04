Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 589.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $387.68. 1,084,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,040. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

