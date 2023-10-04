Evensky & Katz LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VWO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,084. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.