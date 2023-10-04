Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.81. 428,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,700. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

