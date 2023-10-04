Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 333,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,035,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,174,000 after purchasing an additional 678,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,506,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

