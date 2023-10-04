Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,763. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

