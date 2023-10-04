Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.64% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $24,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $14,848,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after buying an additional 155,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 272,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 115,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,258. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

