Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. 2,820,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,620. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

