Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,463 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $34,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 163,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
