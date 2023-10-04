Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 767,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,176. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,744,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

