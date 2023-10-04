ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESABGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

ESAB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,331.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $115,926. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $46,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. ESAB has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $74.15.

ESAB (NYSE:ESABGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.96%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

