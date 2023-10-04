Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $817.09. 430,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $859.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.76. The firm has a market cap of $337.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.