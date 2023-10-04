Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,079 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. 17,348,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

