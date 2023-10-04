Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 101,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

