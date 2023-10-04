Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 46,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after buying an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

