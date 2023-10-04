Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Short Interest Update

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELME shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Elme Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $304,764,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $160,800,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,072,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter worth $34,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

