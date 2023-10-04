Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

MCD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.08. 471,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,831. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $232.08 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

