Edmp Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 3.3% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

