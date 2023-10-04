Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 59,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $12.67.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
