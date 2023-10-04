Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 59,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

