Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 161 ($1.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.01) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 152 ($1.84) to GBX 161 ($1.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 174.67 ($2.11).

LON:DLG traded down GBX 5.95 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 158.70 ($1.92). 6,166,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,646. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.60 ($2.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.04.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

