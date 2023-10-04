Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.39) to GBX 4,000 ($48.35) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.05) to GBX 4,440 ($53.67) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 14.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.98. Diageo has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

