Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.37.
Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.39) to GBX 4,000 ($48.35) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.05) to GBX 4,440 ($53.67) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diageo Stock Performance
Diageo stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.98. Diageo has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $191.93.
Diageo Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
