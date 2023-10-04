Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 778,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 947,402 shares.The stock last traded at $96.84 and had previously closed at $98.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice cut Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get Denbury alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Denbury

Denbury Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after acquiring an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 570.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,486,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.