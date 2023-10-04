CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. 1,332,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,980,630. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

