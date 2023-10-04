Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 68 ($0.82) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

