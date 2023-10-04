Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

