Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock during the second quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

