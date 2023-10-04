Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
