Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 135.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 51.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,745. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.