Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 81,096 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 81,096 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $141,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 170,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,282. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.89 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.