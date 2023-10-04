Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 295,664 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,891,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295,664 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 4.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $259,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after buying an additional 326,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

