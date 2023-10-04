Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,236 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 340,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,037. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

