Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HSY traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.15. 197,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,901. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.90. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $195.15 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

