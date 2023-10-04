Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

