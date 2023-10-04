Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57,988 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 5.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Lowe’s Companies worth $286,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,470. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

