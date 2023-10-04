Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $63.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE:NET opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,265 shares in the company, valued at $18,232,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $550,794.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,178,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $3,313,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,232,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,917 shares of company stock worth $37,716,921. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

