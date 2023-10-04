Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 594 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

