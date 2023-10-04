Carlson Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.01. 88,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.46 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

