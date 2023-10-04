Carlson Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.49.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
