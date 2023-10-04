Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.56. The stock had a trading volume of 662,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,207. The company has a market capitalization of $429.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.65. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,057 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

