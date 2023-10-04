Carlson Capital Management Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 149,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFSU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

