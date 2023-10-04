Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. 737,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,367. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

