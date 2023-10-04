Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$35.50 and a 12-month high of C$50.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.4250842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

