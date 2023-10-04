Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 9.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $41,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,244. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

