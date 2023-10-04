Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

CHW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 85,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,013. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

