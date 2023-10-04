C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 113.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 687.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 99,436 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

CCCC opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.20. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 872.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

