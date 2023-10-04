C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCCC

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 113.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 687.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 99,436 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCCC opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.20. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 872.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.