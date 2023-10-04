C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCCC
Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
CCCC opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.20. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 872.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than C4 Therapeutics
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.